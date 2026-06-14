2026 World Cup Daily: TV Guide, Latest News As Germany, Netherlands Get Going

Day four of the 2026 World Cup gets underway later on Sunday, with Germany the headline act.

Julian Nagelsmann’s outfit are out to make a major statement and have been given a great chance to do so against a Curaçao side making its debut on the global stage. Germany is the heavy favorite but will be wary of falling to one of the biggest shocks in tournament history.

For the neutrals, the best entertainment could come from the Netherlands vs. Japan, two dark horses capable of making deep runs this summer if the stars align.

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The action continues late into the night, starting with Côte d’Ivoire’s intriguing meeting with South American heavyweights Ecuador, before Sweden and Tunisia wrap up the day’s action in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to what promises to be another fascinating round of World Cup games.

Germany vs. Curacao

Big things are expected of Germany. | Federico Gambarini/picture alliance/Getty Images

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Sunday, June 14

: Sunday, June 14 Kick-off Time : 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST Full Match Preview and Predictions

It’s a baptism of fire for Curaçao, whose introduction to the World Cup comes against Germany in the earliest of Sunday’s matches.

Germany might not be held as one of the undisputed favorites in this tournament, but anything less than a run to the late stages of this competition will be a huge failure for Die Mannschaft. Nagelsmann will expect his side to flex their dominance against a team 72 places below in FIFA’s world rankings.

Curaçao, meanwhile, will be focused on avoiding a bruising start to World Cup life. Hopes of qualifying from Group E will likely rest on performances against the other two teams involved.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

Netherlands vs. Japan

This could be Virgil van Dijk’s final World Cup. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

Location : Arlington, United States

: Arlington, United States Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Sunday, June 14

: Sunday, June 14 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Full Match Preview and Predictions

Neither the Netherlands nor Japan are fancied as potential world champions, and yet both will rightly back themselves to make some serious noise this summer.

The Netherlands, sitting eighth in FIFA’s world rankings, has the edge on paper against a side 10 places below, but both sides are brimming with quality. The Dutch roster has some big names, such as Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong, but Japan is usually at its best when asked to punch above its weight.

Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo often takes the headlines for Japan, but Hajime Moriyasu has a whole roster of supremely talented technicians upon which he can call. Striker Ayase Ueda, midfielder Kaishu Sano and goalkeeper Zion Suzuki all feel like prime candidates for breakout tournaments.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, ST Scotland, STV Player

Cote d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador

All eyes are on Yan Diomande. | Justin Casterline/FIFA/Getty Images

Location : Philadelphia, United States

: Philadelphia, United States Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field Date : Sunday, June 14 / Monday, June 15

: Sunday, June 14 / Monday, June 15 Kick-off Time : 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (June 15)

: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (June 15) Full Match Preview and Predictions

Like Japan and the Netherlands, Ecuador is another national that will be confident of causing problems for the world’s elite this summer.

Built on a rugged defensive foundation through the likes of Paris Saint-Germain’s Willian Pacho, Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié and Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo, Ecuador is an incredibly tough team to break down and Côte d’Ivoire will need its superstars to step up.

In the form of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, the African giants do have one of this tournament’s ones to watch. Huge clubs are circling the 19-year-old, who forms part of an entertaining Côte d’Ivoire forward line alongside Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Sweden vs. Tunisia

Sweden brings a fearsome forward line. | Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

Location : Guadalupe, Mexico

: Guadalupe, Mexico Stadium : Estadio BBVA

: Estadio BBVA Date : Sunday, June 14 / Monday, June 15

: Sunday, June 14 / Monday, June 15 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST

: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST Full Match Preview and Predictions

Rounding out Sunday’s action is a trip to Mexico for Sweden vs. Tunisia.

Sweden brings one of the most expensive forward lines in this tournament, led by Liverpool’s Alexander Isak and Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres. If Graham Potter can get those two firing, Sweden could cause some serious problems this summer, and the pair’s first test comes against a Tunisia side that prides itself on a mean defense—clean sheets in all 10 qualifying games.

There are just seven places separating these two in FIFA’s rankings, which points to a hard-fought, even contest.

Country TV/Live Stream United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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