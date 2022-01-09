Skip to main content
Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Tests Positive for Covid-19 During Senegal Duty

Chelsea starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has tested positive for Covid-19, two days before his Africa Cup of Nation's duty was set to begin.

Mendy's native Senegal were set to face Zimbabwe on Monday 10th January in their first AFCON fixture.

imago1008938269h

The Blues' goalkeeper could be out of action with his west London side for up to five weeks on international duty.

As reported by Papa Mahmoud Gueye, Mendy tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday 8th January, the same day as Chelsea beat Chesterfield 5-1 with reserve goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Mendy could be forced out of his side's first three AFCON fixtures including their Monday clash with Zimbabwe.

Read More

Senegal are also set to face Guinea on Friday 14th and Malawi on Tuesday 18th January.

imago1008928528h

Should the Senegalese goalkeeper recover in time for the third fixture then it is likely he will start against Malawi.

After being named the second best goalkeeper in world football at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Senegal will be hoping for a speedy recovery for the Blue.

The west African side will be relying on Liverpool striker Sadio Mane's talents up front as their talisman with other stars including Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye to scare their opponents.

