Official: Ike Ugbo Completes Permanent Transfer to Genk

Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo has completed a permanent transfer to Belgian side KRC Genk, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move back to Belgium, where he spent the season on loan last campaign.

The Chelsea academy graduate has finally departed the club.

With the signing of Romelu Lukaku, Ugbo's chances at Chelsea will be limited in the future, therefore seeing him leave for the Genk.



Genk have completed the deal despite late complications as French side Marseille attempted to hijack the signing.

However, Ugbo chose to sign for the Belgians due to the promise of first team football which Marseille could not guarentee.

Photo by Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Sipa USA

The deal could reach up to €7.5M if all add-ons are met. The initial fee is €3.5M with the Blues having a 20% sell-on clause in the deal.

Ugbo was successful during loan spells away from the Blues and is now set for a permanent move.

The striker found success in the Dutch second divisiion at Roda JC in 2019/20, where he made 28 appearances and scored 13 times before moving to Cercle Bruge the following season and gaining further across Europe.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Cercle Brugge, netting 16 goals in 32 appearances and will be looking to build on his experience in the Belgian Pro League with his new club.

However, despite success in loan spells, Ugbo has opted for a permanent move this summer.

