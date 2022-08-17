Skip to main content

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Wants To Buy A Stake In Manchester United With View Of Taking Full Control

Manchester United owners, the Glazer family are said to be open to selling a stake of the club to welcome new investors and one suitor has come forward, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy a stake in Manchester United with a view to taking full control. 

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been a name floating around for some time in the terms of United ownership and has been someone open to being a potential buyer. 

However the news of his official interest is one that has come quite suddenly with the billionaire now stating that he would like to buy the club from the current ownership, if the club is for sale. 

Glazers Out

The billionaire is a name that has been mentioned time and time again by Michael Knighton, who has called on Sir Jim Ratcliffe to assist him and his consortium in the potential hostile bid. 

The news broke on Wednesday evening via an exclusive from Times Sport, they reported;

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy a stake in Manchester United, with a view to taking full control if the Glazers welcome new investment.”

“A spokesman for the Ineos billionaire confirmed that Ratcliffe would welcome the chance to talk to Manchester United’s American owners. “If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” the spokesman said.”

