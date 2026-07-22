15 Transfers You Might Have Missed During the 2026 World Cup

Naturally, the 2026 World Cup dominated headlines over the past six weeks, overshadowing all transfer business in the process.

The expanded tournament in North America lasted longer than ever before and has disrupted recruitment for clubs across the world. However, an array of high-profile deals have already been conducted in preparation for the new season.

While the transfer market will now explode into life following the conclusion of the World Cup, it’s worth glancing back at some of the important deals you might have missed during the tournament.

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has moved to Türkiye. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Transfer: Arsenal to Beşiktaş

Fee: $22.9 million

Leandro Trossard played a significant role for Arsenal en route to last season’s Premier League title and Champions League final appearance, producing 18 goal involvements and earning Mikel Arteta’s unwavering faith down the left-hand side. However, his time in north London is now over.

An astute piece of business conducted midway through the 2022–23 season, Trossard has served his purpose and will now embark on a new chapter with Turkish behemoth Beşiktaş. Arsenal have recouped a tidy fee with his sale and can now prioritize signing a superstar left winger.

Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier has joined the Premier League champions. | Scott Llewellyn/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Transfer: Leeds United to Arsenal

Fee: Free

Illan Meslier didn’t play a minute for Leeds United last season, yet has earned quite the promotion. The 26-year-old has teamed up with the Premier League champions on a free transfer, arriving to provide backup for David Raya amid exit rumors regarding current No. 2 Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Meslier was once considered a wonderkid goalkeeper at Elland Road, but consistent errors damaged his confidence and reputation. Arteta will need to rebuild those in the capital next season and beyond, even if the French stopper is unlikely to play too regularly.

Karl Darlow

Karl Darlow (R) has joined Man Utd. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Transfer: Leeds United to Manchester United

Fee: Free

Another Leeds United goalkeeper who has made a free transfer to one of England’s giants is Karl Darlow. Unlike Meslier, the Wales international played a significant part for the Whites last term, earning a starting spot between the sticks from January onward and helping the club avoid relegation.

Darlow will deputize for Senne Lammens at Manchester United next season, with André Onana having returned to Trabzonspor for another year and Altay Bayındır expected to leave. The domestic cup competitions will offer the 25-year-old the chance to shine.

Johan Manzambi

Johan Manzambi is an excellent addition. | Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Transfer: Freiburg to Aston Villa

Fee: $80 million

Johan Manzambi was one of the World Cup’s breakout stars and was rewarded for his terrific performances for Switzerland with a blockbuster switch to Aston Villa. It was Newcastle United initially leading the race for his signature, but the prospect of Champions League soccer under Unai Emery proved too tempting to ignore.

An $80 million fee means expectations are high for the 20-year-old, who can play as a central midfielder or in a more advanced role. He arrives from German side Freiburg, the side Villa beat in last season’s Europa League final.

Nathan Aké

Nathan Aké has left Manchester. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Transfer: Manchester City to Fenerbahçe

Fee: $11.4 million

After six years, 177 appearances and 12 trophies with Manchester City, Nathan Aké has departed the Etihad Stadium. The Dutch defender, who was sparingly used at the World Cup, has joined Fenerbahçe, with Türkiye often proving the perfect destination for Premier League stars at the latter stages of their career.

Now 31 years old and struggling for consistent minutes with Man City, Aké’s move comes as little surprise. The injury-prone Dutchman should have a much greater impact for Fenerbahçe, providing he can avoid the pesky fitness issues which have blighted much of his City career.

Mateus Fernandes

Mateus Fernandes picked Spurs. | Tottenham Hotspur

Transfer: West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur

Fee: $112 million

Would it be Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal or Manchester United for the highly rated Mateus Fernandes? Well, the burgeoning Portuguese star opted for Tottenham Hotspur instead, with London rivals West Ham United receiving $112 million for his gargantuan transfer across the capital.

At 22 years old, Fernandes has an incredibly bright future, despite back-to-back relegations with Southampton and West Ham. Incredibly industrious yet also impressively creative, he instantly elevates a Tottenham team which narrowly avoided the drop last season.

Luka Vuskovic

Luka Vušković spent last season in Germany. | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to Brighton & Hove Albion

Fee: $61.5 million

Despite an incredible loan spell with Hamburg in 2025–26 that resulted in transfer links with the likes of Barcelona, Tottenham decided they were willing to part ways with up-and-coming center back Luka Vušković ahead of the new campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion snapped up the 19-year-old Croatian for a club-record fee, sanctioning a move for Jan Paul van Hecke in the other direction. That’s some excellent business for the Seagulls, providing Vušković continues on his current trajectory.

Bazoumana Touré

Bazoumana Touré has bags of talent. | Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Transfer: Hoffenheim to Newcastle United

Fee: $56.1 million

Bazoumana Touré has the potential to dazzle at Newcastle United. Tasked with replacing Anthony Gordon following his move to Barcelona, the Ivorian’s searing speed and direct approach make him an apt successor at St James’ Park.

The 20-year-old, who was briefly linked with Liverpool, joins Newcastle following a fantastic campaign with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, where he produced five goals and nine assists in 30 total appearances. Touré could be a very, very strong addition for the Magpies.

Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is an excellent signing. | Andrea Diodato/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Transfer: Inter to Real Madrid

Fee: $23.2 million

José Mourinho has wasted zero time revolutionizing his defense on his Real Madrid homecoming. Having also added Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konaté to his roster, the Portuguese coach has been gifted Inter and Netherlands right back Denzel Dumfries.

The 30-year-old’s affordable release clause made the deal a no-brainer for Madrid, with Dumfries providing a very different option to Trent Alexander-Arnold. The powerful Dutchman is similarly effective in the final third, but prioritizes power and pace over precision.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the move… again. | Gabriel BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Transfer: Marseille to Deportivo de A Coruña

Fee: $1.7 million

Yes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still kicking about, and he’s just made his return to La Liga. The 37-year-old former Barcelona striker has joined the 12th different club of his career by teaming up with newly promoted Deportivo de A Coruña for the 2026–27 season.

The Gabon international is still an incredibly handy option in the final third, underscored by his 14 goals for Marseille last season. The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea man could be the difference between survival and relegation for Deportivo next term.

Fran García

Fran García has moved across Spain. | Alex Livesey-Danehouse/Getty Images

Transfer: Real Madrid to Real Betis

Fee: $4.6 million

Fran García never showcased his best at Real Madrid following his return to the club from Rayo Vallecano in 2023. In an attempt to rebuild his career and feature more prominently, the Spaniard has joined Real Betis for a low fee of $4.6 million.

The left back will hope to play a prominent role in Andalusia after making just 13 La Liga appearances for Los Blancos last term, but faces stiff competition from the likes of Ricardo Rodríguez and Junior Firpo in his position.

Robert Lewandowski

A major coup for MLS. | KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Transfer: Barcelona to Chicago Fire

Fee: Free

Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona exit was confirmed some time ago, but only at the end of June did he reveal his next club: Chicago Fire. Joining the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Son Heung-min in Major League Soccer, the 37-year-old still has the ability to make a big difference at a lower level.

Many of Europe’s greatest striker have moved to MLS at the twilight of their careers and enjoyed great success, with Lewandowski the latest to take his talents across the Atlantic. Center backs, beware!

Morten Hjulmand

Morten Hjulmand often flies under the radar. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Transfer: Sporting CP to Atlético Madrid

Fee: $51.3 million

Morten Hjulmand has long impressed in the Sporting CP midfield and it was inevitable that a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues would arrive sooner rather than later. Despite links with Man Utd and Arsenal previously, the Denmark international has chosen Atlético Madrid,

Renowned for his distribution and tempo-setting ability, Hjulmand should thrive in a Diego Simeone side as he’s also willing to snap into tackles and cover every blade of grass. $51.3 million is a sizeable fee, but likely money well spent by Atléti.

Nathaniel Brown

Nathaniel Brown impressed with Germany at the World Cup. | Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Transfer: Eintracht Frankfurt to Bayern Munich

Fee: $63 million

Having starred for Eintracht Frankfurt over the past two seasons and dazzled for Germany during an ultimately underwhelming World Cup campaign, Nathaniel Brown’s blockbuster move to Bayern Munich has surprised nobody.

The Bundesliga champions always snap up Germany’s brightest talents and the 23-year-old left back is certainly among those with his blend of speed and attacking endeavor. Arsenal were interested in the defender, but the safer switch to the Allianz Arena was finalized in early July.

Gonçalo Ramos

Gonçalo Ramos has finally left Paris. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Milan

Fee: $80.2 million

Having spent last season as an understudy to Ousmane Dembélé at PSG and the summer behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the pecking order for Portugal, Gonçalo Ramos has finally stepped out of the shadows to become a first-choice forward at Milan.

The 25-year-old’s lack of consistent game time didn’t dissuade the Italian titans from making their move, with an $80.2 million bid gladly accepted by PSG. While a very, very high fee for the 25-year-old, he’s proven an undeniably clinical goalscorer when handed chances.

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