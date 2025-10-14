Alabama Among Top Schools for 4-Star 2027 CB Mikyal Davis
The Alabama Crimson Tide looks to be rolling on all fronts at this point of the season. After a disappointing week one performance on the road, the Tide is now 5-1 with three straight wins against top 25 opponents, two of which were roadtrips themselves.
Not only has Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff found success on the field, but they have managed to stay very active on the recruiting trail as well.
This week, the Crimson Tide was named among the final schools for one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation for the 2027 class, Mikyal Davis from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona. He took to social media on Tuesday to share the news.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 170 lbs., Davis is ranked as the No. 38 cornerback in the nation and the No. 7 player in the state of Arizona, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Through seven games this season for Desert Edge, the speedy defender has compiled 26 tackles, 6.5 TFL's, a sack, six pass deflections and an interception.
He has been a consistent lock down defender week in, week out, showing off his impressive coverage skills and range as a defensive back.
As of now, Alabama holds four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class and is ranked as the No. 8 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
