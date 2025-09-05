Alabama Extends Offer to 5-Star EDGE Jalanie George
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff, throughout the opening weeks of the 2025 season, have remained active on the recruiting trial.
Earlier this week, the Crimson Tide extended two scholarship offers, one to 4-Star Oklahoma commit Matthew Nelson, and another to 2027 safety Kenneth Simon.
On Friday, September 5 the Tide extended another offer, this time to one of the top 2028 prospects in the nation. 5-Star edge rusher Jalanie George from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona took to social media to announce the news of his Alabama offer.
Despite just recently kicking off his sophomore season, George already holds 18 division one offers, several of which are from major power four programs. The 6-foot-4, 240 lb. prospect is ranked as the No. 2 player overall in the class and the No. 1 edge rusher in the nation, according to 247Sports.
As a freshman for Desert Edge High School George compiled an incredible 63 tackles, 11 TFL's and 5.0 sacks. This season, through just a single game, he's compiled five total tackles and a fumble recovery, and helped his team to a win over Cactus Shadows High School from Cave Creek, Arizona.
George is a dominant force along the edge with great burst off the ball and long arms that can shed blockers. In just a single full season of varsity football, he has already shown many traits of an elite defender and still has several seasons to develop before even reaching college football.
So far, the talented edge rusher has yet to take any official visits, but he has made unofficial stops at Oregon and Arizona State. He's just the second 2028 player at the position to receive an offer from the Crimson Tide, joining 4-Star prospect Jayden Bell from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
As of now, Alabama does not hold any commitments in the 2028 class, but has put together a very strong 2026 unit, and is off to a strong start for 2027.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)