Army Football Show Off New Championship Rings After CIC Trophy Presentation
This week, the Army Black Knights football team were officially presented the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy by President Biden. The trophy is given annually to the service academy football program that wins the three-team series between Army, Navy, and Air Force.
As part of the celebration, West Point also revealed the design for the rings that Army players will receive to commemorate the win.
RELATED: Southern Miss HC Will Hall Talks What Buffalo Bills Are Getting In Frank Gore Jr.
The rings will feature a plethora of details with nods to the accomplishments of Army's senior class, as well as other classes who claimed the CIC trophy for West Point. This includes the ten seasons that Army has won the CIC trophy outright along the outer sides of the ring. The six stars on one side also symbolize the wins of the Army senior class over Navy and Air Force over the last few years.
Army's 2023 win was the first time that the Black Knights won the trophy outright since 2020.
Army football will open up the 2024 season on August 30 when they host FCS foe Lehigh. The Black Knights will face Air Force on November 2 and Navy on December 14.