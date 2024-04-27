NFL Draft: Washington Selects Temple LB Jordan Magee In Round 5
With the 139th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Temple University linebacker Jordan Magee.
RELATED: NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks Select UTEP LB Tyrice Knight In Round 4
Magee was a second-team All-AAC selection after leading the Owls in tackles (80) and tackles for loss (14) in 2023. Magee also had 3.5 sacks with a forced fumble and four passes defended in 2023.
Over the course of his four seasons in Philadelphia, Magee totaled 235 tackles with 31 for a loss and eight sacks. He had over 80 tackles in each of the last two seasons. He also forced one fumble in each of the last two seasons.
Magee had a solid day at the NFL Combine with the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash among linebacker prospects. The Delaware native measured at 6'1" and 228 pounds. Magee will join a Commanders rookie class that also includes Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Jayden Daniels and fellow AAC pick Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.
NFL Rookie Minicamps will take place May 3-6 or May 10-13 this spring.