G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Tight End on the 2024 Mackey Award Watch List

Joe Londergan

Jacksonville State's Sean Brown tries to evade the tackle of Western Kentucky's Takulve Williams during college football action at Burgess-Snow Field Jacksonville State Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama October 17, 2021. (Dave Hyatt: Hyatt Media LLC)
Jacksonville State's Sean Brown tries to evade the tackle of Western Kentucky's Takulve Williams during college football action at Burgess-Snow Field Jacksonville State Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama October 17, 2021. (Dave Hyatt: Hyatt Media LLC) / Dave Hyatt / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The 2024 watch list for the John Mackey Award was released this week. The award is given annually to the nation's most outstanding tight end, as voted on by the John Mackey Award selection committee.

Eight tight ends from the Group of Five made the list: three from the AAC, two from the MAC, and one each from the Mountain West, Sun Belt, and Conference USA. Each of those G5 tight ends are listed below.

The last tight end from the G5 to win the award was Colorado State's Trey McBride.

The winner of the award is expected to be announced in early December.

RELATED: Every G5 Quarterback on the 2024 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List

Oscar Cardenas - UTSA

2023 stats: 32 catches, 280 yards, 2 touchdowns

Anthony Landphere - Memphis

2023 stats: 29 catches, 260 yards, 3 touchdowns

Alex Bauman - Tulane

2023 stats: 35 catches, 286 yards, 5 touchdowns

John Michael Gyllenborg - Wyoming

2023 stats: 23 catches, 360 yards, 3 touchdowns

Sean Brown - Jacksonville State

2023 stats: 19 catches, 294 yards, 5 touchdowns

Eli Wilson - App State

2023 stats: 34 catches, 350 yards, 5 touchdowns

Harold Fannin - Bowling Green

2023 stats: 44 catches, 623 yards, 6 touchdowns - 14 rushes for 41 yards

Anthony Torres - Toledo

2023 stats: 26 catches, 464 yards, 3 touchdowns

Published |Modified
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/CUSA