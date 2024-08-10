Every G5 Tight End on the 2024 Mackey Award Watch List
The 2024 watch list for the John Mackey Award was released this week. The award is given annually to the nation's most outstanding tight end, as voted on by the John Mackey Award selection committee.
Eight tight ends from the Group of Five made the list: three from the AAC, two from the MAC, and one each from the Mountain West, Sun Belt, and Conference USA. Each of those G5 tight ends are listed below.
The last tight end from the G5 to win the award was Colorado State's Trey McBride.
The winner of the award is expected to be announced in early December.
Oscar Cardenas - UTSA
2023 stats: 32 catches, 280 yards, 2 touchdowns
Anthony Landphere - Memphis
2023 stats: 29 catches, 260 yards, 3 touchdowns
Alex Bauman - Tulane
2023 stats: 35 catches, 286 yards, 5 touchdowns
John Michael Gyllenborg - Wyoming
2023 stats: 23 catches, 360 yards, 3 touchdowns
Sean Brown - Jacksonville State
2023 stats: 19 catches, 294 yards, 5 touchdowns
Eli Wilson - App State
2023 stats: 34 catches, 350 yards, 5 touchdowns
Harold Fannin - Bowling Green
2023 stats: 44 catches, 623 yards, 6 touchdowns - 14 rushes for 41 yards
Anthony Torres - Toledo
2023 stats: 26 catches, 464 yards, 3 touchdowns