FIU Starting QB Keyone Jenkins To Enter Transfer Portal
Per On3, sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins is entering the transfer portal. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Jenkins would finish his FIU career completing 382 passes for 4,971 yards, 33 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, if he does go elsewhere.
The Miami Central High School product joined FIU prior to the 2023 season. In his first season at FIU, he started 11 games, completing 194 passes for 2,414 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He finished sixth in CUSA in passing yards and touchdowns. He was tied for second in interceptions.
In 2024, Jenkins had a big season, completing 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jenkins ended the season tied for first in the league in passing touchdowns, third in passing yards and in completions.
Jenkins earned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week following his performance against Central Michigan. He was also named to the Manning Stars of the Week poll after his four passing touchdowns against New Mexico State.
This season with Jenkins under centers, the FIU offense ranked sixth amongst the conference and the passing offense was third in the conference.
