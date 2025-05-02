Georgia Tech Running Back Anthony Carrie Commits To FIU
Last week, FIU saw University of Miami transfer Ajay Allen enter the transfer portal and minutes later, commit to Tulsa. About a week later, FIU went into the portal and gained the commitment of Anthony Carrie, a Georgia Tech running back transfer. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of high school, Carrie was rated a composite four-star recruit per 247Sports and had 44 offers, including FIU's previous coaching staff. A Tampa native, Carrie ran for 3,818 yards and 55 touchdowns through four seasons at Carrollwood Day. He had two seasons rushing for over 1,000 yards in high school.
In his lone season with the Yellowjackets, he appeared in seven games, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. He also had four receptions for 16 yards.
The addition of Carrie essentially fills in the void left by Ajay Allen. Carrie provides speed in the backfield and is someone who will be able to break loose and move the chains. Per Georgia Tech's roster, he stands at 6'0," 195 pounds.
Off the field, Carrie has a YouTube channel which has 6.56k subscribers and similar to Arkansas State transfer Websley Etienne, he posts lifestyle and gameday content.
With the new addition, the running back room will now have the trio of Anthony Carrie, Kejon Owens and Devonte Lyons alongside T.J. Snowden, Samaj Demps, Jordan Clemons, Jose Corbo and Nate Henry, pieces who all got plenty of run throughout spring camp. Freshman Sterling Joseph is also expected to join the team in the summer.