How will the Delaware Blue Hens do in Year One of FBS Football?
For the 2025 college football season, two new teams enter the FBS landscape after jumping up the FCS level. One of those teams is the Delaware Blue Hens.
The Blue Hens have been a solid program in the FCS in the past few years. Holding a 26-11 record over the last three seasons, Delaware has been a successful program under head coach Ryan Carty, with two appearances in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Going into 2025, they will join Conference USA along with former FCS side Missouri State.
Over the offseason, Delaware utilized the momentum from the FBS move on the recruiting side. They brought in athlete Azir Lee, a three-star recruit (247 sports) from Camden, New Jersey, the highest-rated recruit in Delaware history. To add to that, they brought in six other three-star recruits, as well as 13 unranked players.
In the transfer portal, the Blue Hens also made some strong moves. They added eight guys through the portal, including six coming from Power Five schools like Rutgers, Syracuse, Kentucky, and West Virginia. The Blue Hens have truly gone all out to make sure they perform in their new environment.
As far as FBS schedules go, Delaware's isn't mathematically the toughest. They start at home against rival and former FCS counterpart Delaware State. However, they follow that with a tough road test against Deion Sanders and Colorado. They then play UConn at home, before starting their conference schedule: at FIU, Western Kentucky, at Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee State, at Liberty, Louisiana Tech, then at Sam Houston State. Before their final conference game against UTEP, they meet Wake Forest on the road.
Their only easy victory theoretically comes against Delaware State. However, the Blue Hens could also claim victories against rebuilding clubs like Middle Tennessee State and Louisiana Tech, as well.
With some big time offseason moves, and prestige at the lower level, the Delaware Blue Hens can not only upset some teams this, but could even be a great program in the FBS in the coming years, if fans can give Carty a little time.