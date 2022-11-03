Who will replace Michigan State’s 8 suspended players on the depth chart?

Michigan State lost to Michigan on the football field this past Saturday, but the recollection of the game has already faded.

What happened after the game in the Michigan Stadium tunnel grabbed many more headlines and stole all the attention. Now, eight players have been suspended, all on the defense, for the Spartans.

It cannot be overstated how big of a blow this is for MSU. Multiple defensive starters are among those suspended — freshman defensive end Zion Young, senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon and junior defensive back Angelo Grose.

So what does this mean for Michigan State as they try to replace these key players?

For Grose, there are multiple candidates to take his place. Senior DB Chester Kimbrough has played in the nickelback position, but he’s struggled. Most notably, Kimbrough was the one player Washington consistently attacked with the pass game in Week 3.

Sixth-year senior Ronald Williams is another option at nickelback for MSU. He played well against Michigan, and could see himself starting next week against Illinois.

Other potential prospects are freshman safeties Jaden Mangham and Dillon Tatum, or senior Kendall Brooks. None have game experience at nickelback, but a potential move wouldn’t be too out of reach.

Justin White, another suspended player for Michigan State, has been in the cornerback rotation throughout the season, and his absence will hurt the team's depth. However, with Williams playing well, along with regular starters Ameer Speed and Charles Brantley healthy, the cornerbacks should be alright.

Moving to the defensive line, Michigan State has suddenly become very thin, particularly at defensive end. In addition to Young, redshirt sophomore Itayvion “Tank” Brown and senior Brandon Wright were also suspended.

Redshirt junior DE Michael Fletcher has been starting at defensive end since Windmon moved to linebacker, but who will play on the other side for MSU? Jeff Pietrowski dressed against Michigan, but didn’t see the field, as he continues to recover from an injury suffered earlier this season.

Pietrowski made a great impact on the line when healthy, but can he have the same production when he comes back? Redshirt sophomore Avery Dunn has been getting more snaps at defensive end, and with Florida transfer Khris Bogle still out due to injury, Fletcher and Dunn will play more than usual in the coming weeks.

Before the season began, linebacker looked to be one of the deepest positions on the team. It is now one of the biggest needs. Windmon is suspended, Darius Snow is out for the season and Ben VanSumeren is currently out with an undisclosed injury. As a result, Aaron Brule will have to play alongside Cal Haladay while VanSumeren remains out, with Ma’a Gaoteote the only other linebacker with game experience.

Michigan State still has two Top 25 teams left on its schedule, which will be challenging and could get ugly with the amount of players the Spartans will be without moving forward. Punishment is necessary for the events that occurred postgame against Michigan, and Mel Tucker and the university should be commended for their swift action.

However, as a result, many of the young players replacing the suspended players will have to grow up fast. Going forward, Michigan State is still fighting for bowl contention, and these suspensions could make or break them. We will see how the team reacts against Illinois.