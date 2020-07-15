SI All-American Football Candidates in Michigan

Thirty high school football players from the state of Michigan are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI.com announced today.

“Michigan produces significant numbers of Power 5-caliber football prospects every year, but this particular crop stands out because the top of the class -- roughly the 10 guys most-coveted by college recruiters at this stage -- appear to be truly elite on a national scale,” said John Garcia Jr., SI’s director of football recruiting. “And a side note to it all that might concern Wolverines fans is that most of those at the top are leaving, or strongly looking to leave, the state.”

The 30 student-athletes from Michigan are the ninth-most from a single state behind Florida (142), Texas (129), Georgia (84), California (79), North Carolina (55), Alabama (44), Ohio (37) and Virginia (32). After Michigan, the top 10 is rounded out by Maryland (28).

The SIAA candidates from Michigan are:

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the 1,000 All-America candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.