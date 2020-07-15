SI All-American Football Candidates in Florida
SI All-American
With 142 players on the list of candidates, the state of Florida, joined by Texas, tops the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American high school football team for 2020.
Florida sits atop the states with the most SI All-American candidates, just ahead of Texas (129). Georgia (84) is third, followed by California (79), North Carolina (55), Alabama (44), Ohio (37), Virginia (31), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).
“Florida is especially known for producing skill-position players and this recruiting cycle is no exception -- particularly so when you look at the receivers. The quality of the receiving corps in Florida this year I truly believe could match up with the entire rest of the nation combined,” said SI director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr.
For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering the three Power 5 schools in Florida --- Florida State, Florida and Miami -- as their college choice, head to:
For all of the 1,000-plus SIAA candidates, video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.
The Florida contenders, listed by city/town, are:
- Tunmise Adeleye - 6-3 / 265 / DT from Bradenton, Fla.
- J.C. Latham - 6-6 / 270 / OT from Bradenton, Fla.
- Markevious Brown - 6-0 / 170 / CB from Bradenton, Fla.
- Lovasea Carroll - 6-1 / 190 / ATH from Bradenton, Fla.
- Weston Franklin - 6-3 / 310 / OG from Bradenton, Fla.
- Kamar Wilcoxson - 6-2 / 185 / S from Bradenton, Fla.
- Greg Crippen - 6-4 / 270 / OG from Bradenton, Fla.
- Sam Ofurie - 6-1 / 235 / ILB from Bradenton, Fla.
- Jared Behrens - 6-3 / 240 / OLB from Bradenton, Fla.
- Corey Palmer - 6-0 / 175 / WR from Bradenton, Fla.
- Omar Burroughs - 6-2 / 188 / S from Bradenton, Fla.
- Malik McClain - 6-5 / 195 / WR from Bradenton, Fla.
- Corey Palmer - 5-11.5 / 170 / WR from Bradenton, Fla.
- Jake Renda - 6-5 / 230 / TE from Bradenton, Fla.
- Charles Armstrong - 6-5 / 270 / OT from Bradenton, Fla.
- Agiye Hall - 6-3 / 190 / WR from Brandon, Fla.
- Trevor Moffitt - 6-1 / 190 / OLB from Bushnell, Fla.
- Bruno Zandamela - 6-8 / 310 / OT from Clearwater, Fla.
- Tim Williams - 6-2 / 254 / DT from Clearwater, Fla.
- Zxaequan Reeves - 6-2 / 180 / CB from Cocoa, Fla.
- Jaden Alexis - 6-1 / 175 / WR from Coconut Creek, Fla.
- Phillip O’Brien Jr - 6-1 / 169 / S from Deerfield Beach, Fla.
- Myzel Williams - 6-0 / 190 / S from Deland, Fla.
- Brandon Schabert - 6-0.5 / 182 / WR from Delray Beach, Fla.
- RJ Sorensen - 6-4 / 240 / DE from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Tyreak Sapp - 6-3 / 260 / DE from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Marcus Tate - 6-5 / 325 / OT from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Dallas Turner - 6-3 / 225 / DE from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Jaydon Hood - 6-1 / 215 / ILB from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Troy Stellato - 6-0 / 175 / WR from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Ricardo Hallman - 6-1 / 183 / CB from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Ja’Den McBurrows - 6-2 / 190 / CB from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Quincy Skinner Jr. - 6-1 / 175 / WR from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Emile Aime - 5-10 / 190 / ILB from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Marco Fugar - 6-4 / 270 / OG from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Allan Baugh - 6-3 / 253 / DE from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Deonte Anderson - 6-3 / 230 / DE from Fort Meade, Fla.
- Christopher Thomas - 6-6 / 275 / DT from Fort Myers, Fla.
- Malik Curtis - 5-11 / 160 / ATH from Fort Myers, Fla.
- Xavian Sorey - 6-3 / 210 / ATH from Graceville, Fla.
- Darrell Jackson - 6-5.5 / 241 / DE from Havana, Fla.
- Joshua Farmer - 6-4 / 240 / DE from Havana, Fla.
- Fred Eaford - 5-11 / 160 / WR from Hialeah, Fla.
- Malik Rutherford - 6-1 / 189 / WR from Hialeah, Fla.
- Terrence Lewis - 6-1 / 200 / OLB from Hollywood, Fla.
- Bralon Brown - 6-2 / 175 / WR from Hollywood, Fla.
- Thad Franklin - 6-0 / 200 / RB from Hollywood, Fla.
- Kevin Knowles - 5-10 / 165 / CB from Hollywood, Fla.
- Allan Haye - 6-1 / 296 / DT from Hollywood, Fla.
- Branden Jennings - 6-3 / 220 / OLB from Jacksonville, Fla.
- Marcus Burke - 6-3 / 170 / WR from Jacksonville, Fla.
- Nick Elksnis - 6-6 / 220 / TE from Jacksonville, Fla.
- Larry Smith - 5-10 / 170 / S from Jacksonville, Fla.
- Austin Barber - 6-7 / 315 / OT from Jacksonville, Fla.
- Patrick Bryant - 6-3 / 187 / WR from Jacksonville, Fla.
- Caden Fordham - 6-2 / 220 / S from Jacksonville, Fla.
- Santino Marucci - 6-1 / 190 / QB from Jacksonville, Fla.
- Cade Denhoff - 6-5 / 225 / DE from Lakeland, Fla.
- Cam’Ron Ransom - 6-3 / 205 / QB from Lakeland, Fla.
- Gavin Barthiel - 6-2 / 205 / LB from Lakeland, Fla.
- Jake Chaney - 6-0 / 210 / ILB from Lehigh Acres, Fla.
- Omarion Cooper - 6-0 / 172 / CB from Lehigh Acres, Fla.
- Tra’varish Dawson - 5-10 / 175 / ATH from Lehigh Acres, Fla.
- Adrein Strickland - 6-6 / 330 / OT from Lynn Haven, Fla.
- James Blackstrain - 6-2 / 180 / WR from Melbourne, Fla.
- KeyShawn Spencer - 5-10 / 175 / RB from Melbourne, Fla.
- Davion Sistrunk - 6-2 / 170 / CB from Melbourne, Fla.
- Dink Jackson - 6-1 / 180 / S from Melbourne, Fla.
- Leonard Taylor - 6-4 / 245 / DT from Miami, Fla.
- Jacorey Brooks - 6-2 / 175 / WR from Miami, Fla.
- Jason Marshall - 6-2 / 190 / CB from Miami, Fla.
- Corey Collier Jr. - 6-2 / 170 / S from Miami, Fla.
- Jabari Ishmael - 6-6 / 210 / DE from Miami, Fla.
- Romello Brinson - 6-2 / 180 / WR from Miami, Fla.
- Laurence Seymore - 6-1 / 299 / OG from Miami, Fla.
- Savion Collins - 6-3 / 265 / DT from Miami, Fla.
- Amari Daniels - 5-8 / 190 / RB from Miami, Fla.
- Kamren Kinchens - 5-11 / 190 / S from Miami, Fla.
- Yulkeith Brown - 5-10 / 174 / ATH from Miami, Fla.
- Brashard Smith - 5-8.5 / 190 / RB from Miami, Fla.
- Chamon Metayer - 6-5 / 220 / OLB from Miami, Fla.
- Tyler Johnson - 6-2 / 200 / OLB from Miami, Fla.
- Patrick Payton - 6-5 / 205 / OLB from Miami, Fla.
- Anthony Hundley - 6-3 / 260 / DT from Miami, Fla.
- Ja’Corey Hammett - 6-3 / 205 / OLB from Miami, Fla.
- Demetrius Hill - 6-2 / 185 / S from Miami, Fla.
- Ryan Rodriguez - 6-3 / 280 / OL from Miami, Fla.
- Kelly Loiseau - 5-10 / 194 / RB from Miami, Fla.
- Tim Burns Jr. - 5-10 / 145 / CB from Miami, Fla.
- Derrick Edwards III - 5-11 / 175 / S from Miami, Fla.
- Rance Conner - 5-10 / 173 / CB from Miami, Fla.
- Gabe Nealy - 6-4 / 175 / S from Miami, Fla.
- Marquis Robinson - 6-3 / 285 / DT from Milton, Fla.
- Kamonte Grimes - 6-2 / 180 / WR from Naples, Fla.
- Bryce Langston - 6-3 / 245 / DE from Ocala, Fla.
- Trevonte Rucker - 6-0 / 160 / WR from Ocala, Fla.
- Caleb Johnson - 6-7 / 295 / OT from Ocala, Fla.
- Garner Langlo - 6-1 / 217 / OT from Ocala, Fla.
- Jake Slaughter - 6-5 / 310 / OC from Ocala, Fla.
- Tae’Quan Johnson - 6-3 / 185 / WR from Ocoee, Fla.
- Kahlil Brantley - 6-2 / 205 / TE from Opa Locka, Fla.
- Katravis Geter Jr. - 5-10 / 194 / RB from Opa Locka, Fla.
- Walter Simmons III - 6-2 / 180 / S from Orange Park, Fla.
- Tommi Hill - 6-1 / 165 / WR from Orlando, Fla.
- Shambre Jackson - 6-6 / 260 / DE from Orlando, Fla.
- Christian Leary - 5-9 / 180 / WR from Orlando, Fla.
- Javonte Gardner - 6-5 / 290 / OT from Orlando, Fla.
- Deshawn Troutman - 6-1 / 205 / LB from Orlando, Fla.
- Chase Smith - 6-3 / 185 / ATH from Palm Bay, Fla.
- Winsome Frazier - 6-3 / 180 / S from West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Michael McLaughlin - 6-7 / 260 / OT from Parkland, Fla.
- James Williams - 6-4 / 220 / S from Plantation, Fla.
- Jacolby George - 5-11 / 155 / WR from Plantation, Fla.
- Mario Williams Jr. - 5-10 / 165 / WR from Plant City, Fla.
- Deshauwn Alleyne - 6-1 / 210 / ILB from Port Saint Lucie, Fla.
- Raheim Sanders - 6-2 / 210 / ATH from Rockledge, Fla.
- Zachary Lovett - 6-2 / 210 / ILB from Rockledge, Fla.
- Cortez McKenzie - 5-11 / 185 / OLB from St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Noah Biglow - 6-0 / 175 / CB from Seffner, Fla.
- Michael Trigg - 6-4 / 215 / TE from Seffner, Fla.
- Desmond Watson - 6-5 / 315 / DT from Seffner, Fla.
- Charles Montgomery - 5-10 / 185 / ATH from Seffner, Fla.
- Terrion Arnold - 6-2 / 187 / S from Tallahassee, Fla.
- Ahmari Harvey - 5-11 / 175 / S from Tallahassee, Fla.
- De’Shawn Rucker - 6-3 / 220 / S from Tallahassee, Fla.
- Gage Wilcox - 6-4 / 230 / TE from Tampa, Fla.
- Ricky Parks - 5-10 / 192 / RB from Tampa, Fla.
- Jordan Young - 6-1 / 185 / CB from Tampa, Fla.
- Kiael Kelly - 6-5 / 210 / QB from Tampa, Fla.
- Jordan Oladokun - 5-11 / 185 / CB from Tampa, Fla.
- Austin Dean - 6-2 / 215 / ILB from Tampa, Fla.
- RJ Garcia II - 6-1 / 170 / WR from Tampa, Fla.
- Henry Hughes - 6-5 / 228 / DE from Tampa, Fla.
- Dylan Rosiek - 6-1 / 210 / LB from Tarpon Springs, Fla.
- Philip Riley - 6-0 / 190 / CB from Valrico, Fla.
- Keanu Koht - 6-4 / 225 / DE from Vero Beach, Fla.
- Weston Wolff - 6-4 / 210 / TE from Venice, Fla.
- Steffan Johnson - 6-0 / 160 / CB from Venice, Fla.
- Charles Brantley - 6-0 / 160 / CB from Venice, Fla.
- Dakota Mitchell - 5-11 / 170 / S from Winter Park, Fla.
- Danny Stutsman - 6-2.5 / 215 / OLB from Winter Garden, Fla.
- Daniel Edwards - 5-11 / 155 / CB from Winter Park, Fla.
The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.
Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.
Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.