SI All-American Football Candidates in Florida

With 142 players on the list of candidates, the state of Florida, joined by Texas, tops the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American high school football team for 2020.

Florida sits atop the states with the most SI All-American candidates, just ahead of Texas (129). Georgia (84) is third, followed by California (79), North Carolina (55), Alabama (44), Ohio (37), Virginia (31), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).

“Florida is especially known for producing skill-position players and this recruiting cycle is no exception -- particularly so when you look at the receivers. The quality of the receiving corps in Florida this year I truly believe could match up with the entire rest of the nation combined,” said SI director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering the three Power 5 schools in Florida --- Florida State, Florida and Miami -- as their college choice, head to:

For all of the 1,000-plus SIAA candidates, video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

The Florida contenders, listed by city/town, are:

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.