SI All-American Football Candidates in California
SI All-American
Seventy-nine high school football players from the state of California are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020.
“California always produces a huge amount of football talent but in this recruiting cycle, which is uncharacteristically heavy on early verbal commitments, there are a couple of interesting footnotes in the state,” said SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr.
“The first is that five of the most highly sought California prospects -- Korey Foreman, Ethan Calvert, Ceyair Wright, Jonathan Flowe and Brock Bowers -- remain uncommitted. The second is that Miller Moss and Jacob Garcia, who are two of the best quarterback prospects in the state and the nation, are both verbally committed to USC.”
The 80 student-athletes from California represent the fourth-most from a single state behind Florida (142), Texas (129) and Georgia (84). After California, the top 10 is rounded out by North Carolina (55), Alabama (44), Ohio (37), Virginia (31), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).
For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 nominees have verbally committed to or are considering the four Power 5 schools in California and/or the rest of the Pac-12 as their college choice, head to:
Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.
The California honorees, listed here by city/town, are:
- Korey Foreman - 6-4 / 240 / DE from Corona, Calif.
- Jacob Garcia - 6-2 / 190 / QB from Harbor City, Calif.
- Miller Moss - 6-2 / 200 / QB from Mission Hills, Calif.
- Tyler Buchner - 6-2 / 200 / QB from La Mesa, Calif.
- Raesjon Davis - 6-0 / 210 / OLB from Santa Ana, Calif.
- Ethan Calvert - 6-3 / 225 / OLB from Westlake Village, Calif.
- Beaux Collins - 6-4 / 195 / WR from Bellflower, Calif.
- Troy Franklin - 6-1 / 175 / WR from Atherton, Calif.
- Ma'a Gaoteote - 6-1 / 210 / OLB from Bellflower, Calif.
- Ceyair Wright - 6-1 / 175 / CB from Los Angeles, Calif.
- Kyron Ware-Hudson - 6-0 / 195 / ATH from Santa Ana, Calif.
- Seven McGee - 5-9 / 180 / RB from Harbor City, Calif.
- Jonathan Flowe - 6-2 / 210 / OLB from Upland, Calif.
- Cristian Dixon - 6-1 / 185 / WR from Santa Ana, Calif.
- Anthony Beavers - 6-2 / 178 / ATH from Harbor City, Calif.
- Jay Toia - 6-2 / 310 / OG from Simi Valley, Calif.
- Byron Cardwell - 6-0 / 195 / RB from San Diego, Calif.
- Jaylin Davies - 5-11 / 165 / CB from Santa Ana, Calif.
- Mavin Anderson - 6-1 / 175 / WR from Mission Viejo, Calif.
- Brock Bowers - 6-3 / 215 / TE from Napa, Calif.
- Jermaine Terry - 6-4 / 235 / TE Mount Angel, Calif.
- Peter Costelli - 6-3 / 205 / QB Mission Viejo, Calif.
- Ari Patu - 6-4 / 185 / QB from Folsom, Calif.
- Jamier Johnson - 6-0 / 170 / CB from Pasadena, Calif.
- Victory Vaka - 6-3 / 325 / DT from Westlake Village, Calif.
- Derek Wilkins - 6-5 / 240 / DE from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
- Josh Simmons - 6-5 / 325 / OG from San Diego, Calif.
- Keanu Williams - 6-4 / 285 / DT from Clovis, Calif.
- D.J. Harvey - 5-10 / 166 / ATH from Chatsworth, Calif.
- Prophet Brown - 5-11 / 180 / RB from Elk Grove, Calif.
- Xamarion Gordon - 6-2 / 190 / S from Downey, Calif.
- Jaylin Smith - 5-11 / 180 / ATH from Mission Hills, Calif.
- Zakhari Spears - 6-2 / 180 / CB from Los Angeles, Calif.
- Robert Regan Jr. - 5-10 / 170 / C from Orange, Calif.
- Easton Mascarenas - 6-1 / 215 / ILB from Mission Viejo, Calif.
- Will Schweitzer - 6-4 / 210 / OLB from Los Gatos, Calif.
- Mason Murphy - 6-5 / 290 / OT from San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
- Akili Calhoun - 6-4 / 245 / DE from Brentwood, Calif.
- Anthony Rosas - 6-3 / 280 / OT from Baldwin Park, Calif.
- Jason White - 6-4 / 260 / OT from Orange, Calif.
- Alonzo Fontenette - 6-3 / 180 / WR from Westlake Village, Calif.
- Noah Avinger - 5-11 / 165 / ATH from Anaheim, Calif.
- Devin Aupiu - 6-5 / 215 / OLB from Oxnard, Calif.
- DJ Justice - 6-1 / 180 / WR from Mission Hills, Calif.
- Elia Migao - 6-3 / 320 / OG from Temecula, Calif.
- Maurice Heims - 6-5 / 235 / DE from Santa Margarita, Calif.
- Devin Kirkwood - 6-1 / 184 / CB from Gardena, Calif.
- Chayden Peery - 6-3 / 215 / QB from Chatsworth, Calif.
- Makai Cope - 6-2 / 190 / WR from Culver City, Calif.
- Nick Dimitris - 6-4 / 235 / DE from Baldwin Park, Calif.
- Maximus Gibbs - 6-6 / 350 / DE from Bellflower, Calif.
- Bryce Phillips - 5-11 / 177 / CB from Orange, Calif.
- Kaleb Higgins - 5-11 / 170 / CB from Folsom, Calif.
- Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli - 6-3 / 330 / OG from Santa Ana, Calif.
- Ezavier Staples - 6-2 / 165 / WR from Long Beach, Calif.
- Thomas Cole - 6-7 / 255 / OT/DE from San Luis Obispo, Calif.
- Dylan Flowers - 5-10 / 150 / CB from Westlake Village, Calif.
- Velltray Jefferson - 6-4 / 195 / WR from Fresno, Calif.
- Finn Collins - 6-3 / 178 / QB from Calabasas, Calif.
- Kajiya Hollawayne - 6-2 / 195 / QB from San Jacinto, Calif.
- George Miki-Han - 6-1 / 300 / OC from Santa Ana, Calif.
- Zamajay Duncan - 5-10 / 180 / CB from Huntington Beach, Calif.
- Keleki Latu - 6-6 / 205 / OLB/TE from Carmichael, Calif.
- Deacon Hill - 6-4 / 225 / QB from Santa Barbara, Calif.
- Andrew Simpson - 6-1 / 220 / OLB from Bellflower, Calif.
- Saia Mapakaitolo - 6-5 / 280 / OT from Mission Hills, Calif.
- Calen Bullock - 6-2 / 175 / WR from Pasadena, Calif.
- Robert Wyrsch - 6-7 / 270 / OT from Soquel, Calif.
- Orion Peters - 5-10 / 170 / WR from Inglewood, Calif.
- Philippe Wesley - 6-0 / 180 / WR from Playa Del Rey, Calif.
- Kamron Beachem - 6-5 / 200 / ATH from Oceanside, Calif.
- Isaiah World - 6-8 / 270 / OT from San Diego, Calif.
- Cole Batson - 6-4 / 190 / ATH from San Clemente, Calif.
- JT Hand - 6-3 / 285 / OC from Mission Viejo, Calif.
- Evan Branch-Hayes - 6-2 / 270 / DT from San Francisco, Calif.
- Xavier Ward - 6-2 / 195 / QB from Corona, Calif.
- Darren Barkins - 6-0 / 170 / CB from Chula Vista, Calif.
- Dyson McCutcheon - 5-10 / 165 / CB from La Puente, Calif.
- Garret DiGiorgio - 6-7 / 295 / OL from Phelan, Calif.
- Justin Lamson - 6-3 / 210 / QB from El Dorado Hills, Calif.
The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.
Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.
Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.