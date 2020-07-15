SI All-American Football Candidates in California

Seventy-nine high school football players from the state of California are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020.

“California always produces a huge amount of football talent but in this recruiting cycle, which is uncharacteristically heavy on early verbal commitments, there are a couple of interesting footnotes in the state,” said SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr.

“The first is that five of the most highly sought California prospects -- Korey Foreman, Ethan Calvert, Ceyair Wright, Jonathan Flowe and Brock Bowers -- remain uncommitted. The second is that Miller Moss and Jacob Garcia, who are two of the best quarterback prospects in the state and the nation, are both verbally committed to USC.”

The 80 student-athletes from California represent the fourth-most from a single state behind Florida (142), Texas (129) and Georgia (84). After California, the top 10 is rounded out by North Carolina (55), Alabama (44), Ohio (37), Virginia (31), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.