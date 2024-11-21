1990s Michael Jordan Basketball Card Featuring Menendez Brothers Gains Value
Rarely did NBA legend Michael Jordan need a cameo to boost the value of his basketball trading cards.
But recently one particular card has surged in price because of the presence of the Menendez brothers (Lyle and Erik) appearing in the background. According to CLLT.com, Jordan's 1994 Upper Deck card has increased in value since the release of the Netflix documentary of the brothers who murdered their parents in the 1990s. It was one of the most popular court cases and stories of the year.
The card, which was part of a vintage college, featured Jordan leading the Chicago Bulls against the New York Knicks Jan. 15, 1990 at Madison Square Garden. The Menendez brothers, who went on a $700,000 spending spree after the murders, were convicted two months later.
Like Jordan, former New York Knicks point guard Mark Jackson also saw one of his cards increase in value because of the Menendez brothers.
His 1990 NBA Hoops was nothing out of the ordinary until fans began taking a closer look. The card features Jackson making an innocent bounce pass but sitting courtside are two infamous brothers.
"I always knew about it, unfortunately, because of the history behind it," Jackson said in an interview with ESPN a few years ago. "[I] heard about it whenever it picked up steam. People recognized what it was all about and who was in the background. I'm well aware of it."
