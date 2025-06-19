3-Time NBA Champion Gives Warning To Teams Coveting Kevin Durant
Bruce Bowen was 37 when he retired in 2009 after a 13-year NBA career. That was when players rarely played into their 40s. Now, it's become the norm with LeBron James still playing at a peak level.
While it's good to see older stars going strong, Bowen thinks it's bad for a few reasons. That's why he says teams should cautiously approach trading for the aging Kevin Durant this offseason. He recently spoke about it on The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast.
When asked by Jones if teams should covet Durant, Bowen said: "I don't think so."
"There was a time guys hung around the NBA maybe for financial reason, just kind of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar thing," Bowen said. "Nowadays, I think you have too many guys hanging around because they love what it does for them. It's their high to be still inolved in basketball."
Durant will be 37 by the time this season opens. Although he 26.6 points this year with the Phoenix Suns, he may be able to play as the No. 1 option on a contending team.
"When you hit 40 in the NBA, you shouldn't have a lot of minutes," said Bowen, who entered the league in 1996 and won three titles with the San Antonio Spurs. "I think there's a lot of guys hanging around too much right now and it takes away from others developing and being a better opportunity for them."
Bowen also addressed Durant's injury history and the amount teams would have to pay once his contract expires after next season.
"We're already talking about somebody that's had an Achilles issue," Bowen said. "The frame of Kevin is not one of bulk. We're not taking about his skills set. But what happens after two years when you've invested a lot into him but what do you do in year three?"
