Allen Iverson 100 Percent Approves Of AI-Generated Video Of Practice Rant
Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is responsible for one of the greatest press conference rants in sports history.
In 2002, he delivered an epic answer when asked about him missing practice. It returned to the forefront recently when an AI generated video was released to capture the moment. Iverson, whose nickname is AI, was in awe.
Here's what he posted with the video on Facebook: "Wow! The power of Ai this is dope😂"
Here's the full rant:
"If a coach says I miss practice, and y'all hear it, then that's that. I might've missed one practice this year, but if somebody says 'He doesn't come to practice,' it could be one practice out of all the practices this year, that's enough.I told Coach Brown that you don't have to give the people of Philadelphia a reason to think about trading me or anything like that. If you trade somebody, you trade them to make the team better...simple as that. I'm cool with that. I'm all about that. The people in Philadelphia deserve to have a winner. It's simple as that. It goes further than that.[Reporter]So you and Coach Brown got caught up on Saturday about practice?[Iverson]If I can't practice, I can't practice. If I'm hurt, I'm hurt. Simple as that. It's not about that at all. But it's easy to talk about and sum it up when you just talk about practice; we're sitting here, and I'm supposed to be the franchise player, and we're in here talking about practice. I mean, listen, we're talking about practice. Not a game! Not a game! Not a game! We're talking about practice. Not a game; not the game that I go out there and die for and play every game like it's my last, not the game, we're talking about practice, man. I mean, how silly is that? We're talking about practice.I know I'm supposed to be there, I know I'm supposed to lead by example, I know that. And I'm not shoving it aside like it don't mean anything. I know it's important. I do. I honestly do. But we're talking about practice, man. What are we talking about? Practice? We're talking about practice, man!
We're talking about practice! We're talking about practice... We ain't talking about the game! We're talking about practice, man! When you come to the arena, and you see me play... You see me play, don't you?
