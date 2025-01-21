Back In The Day NBA

Amid Current Feud, Michael Jordan Used To Call Scottie Pippen "Little Brother"

Shandel Richardson

Mar 30, 1995; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (45) talks with forward Scottie Pippen (33) after a timeout from the game against the Boston Celtics at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls beat the Celtics 100-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
A recent interview with Scottie Pippen has his differences with Michael Jordan once again in the headlines.

Pippen said he and Jordan no longer communicate while also calling him "a difficult person to deal with." The comments come after an old video resurfaced of Jordan showing nothing but love for Pippen.

It is unknown after which championship the Chicago Bulls won, but Jordan's kind words came during the second three-peat from 1996-98.

“You know when I was here before I retired, I overshadowed Scottie a lot, you know, and he didn’t get the recognition that he truly, truly deserved," Jordan said. "He’s matured since I’ve been around and when I stepped away, he matured even more because he understood what I was shielding him from. You know, the pressure and the press and the expectations being a star.”

Jordan went far as saying Pippen belong on the list of the league's top players at the time.

"When I'm back, he shouldn't get any less of attention than if I was gone," Jordan said. "And when I won the MVP and I will hold true to my word, I will take the trophy. He can have the car. And because he's like a little brother to me and he's very deserving of the same $30 million I get in the next coming years.

It's hard to believe the tension that exists between them nowadays.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

