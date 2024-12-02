An Injury Kept One Of NBA's All-Time Greats Off 1992 Olympic Dream Team
Isiah Thomas is often considered the most glaring omission from the 1992 United States Olympics basketball team, which was often referred to as The Dream Team.
Another missing superstar was former Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins. In a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Wilkins explained why he felt was deserving orf a roster spot.
"I was hurt,” Wilkins said. "I tore my Achilles tendon, so I was hurt during that time and if I wasn’t hurt I would’ve been on there for sure.”
In January of that season, Wilkins tore his Achilles against the Philadelphia 76ers. At the time, recovery from that injury was more time-consuming. The Hawks were more focused on Wilkins regaining his health than competing in the Olympics.
Wilkins was averaging 28.1 points before the injury, so he was still among the league's top players. The following year he averaged 29 points, proving he remained at the top of his game.
Wilkins did get to experience international competiton when he was on the 1994 team that won gold in the FIBA championships. He did not play in the `96 Olympics but said the team was just as good as the original.
“I think Dream Team II was a beast, man," Wilkins said. "We competed every day just like Dream Team 1 did. But you know, I like that team because I was on that team [Dream Team II] you know? And then I was on the 2000 Olympic Team when they went to [Sydney], Australia but I still like the one that I was on in ’96 which I think was the best Dream Team I think.”
