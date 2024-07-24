Barkley, Shaq's TV Run Over? NBA Announces Final Season Of Inside The NBA
The NBA announced one of the most beloved shows in sports history is coming to an end after the 2025 season.
Inside the NBA is home to legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, champion Kenny Smith, and commentator Ernie Johnson. Fans must enjoy their final year watching the group talk hoops and bantering on TNT, as the league is heading in a different direction.
NBA Insider for TNT Chris Haynes broke the news that "Warner Bros. Discovery did not match the terms of Amazon Prime and are agreeing to a longterm arrangement with Amazon." This means the NBA will cast their broadcasting rights to Amazon rather than TNT, eliminating Inside the NBA after next season.
The media was left heartbroken at the news, but flipped this feeling into anger towards NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The agenda spreading comes from a place of frustration for Silver choosing money over the public's opinion. Not all are against the commissioner, as SI's Chris Mannix believes the move is what's best for the league.
"This broadcast deal is a huge win for Adam Silver. In a declining TV market, Silver nearly tripled the NBA's rights fees, got two broadcast networks and has the league in business with an internet/streaming giant," Mannix wrote. "A negotiating clinic."
Regardless of what Barkley and O'Neal determine is best for their future, there are plenty of memories to look back on from their time together.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA