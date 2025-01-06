Before Colin Kaepernick, There Was Craig Hodges In The NBA
There have been plenty professional athletes who stood up for social injustice issues.
In the NBA, shooting legend Craig Hodges was among the first to express his political beliefs. Some believe it got Hodges banned from the NBA.
Former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf explained during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. Abdul-Rauf said it began after Hodges helped the Chicago Bulls win a championship in 1992.
"After the championship, he went to the White House wearing an African dashiki," Abdul Rauf said. "He passed to a staffer to give to the president recommendations to improve conditions in the African-American community. They felt he shouldn't have did that."
Despite joining Larry Bird as the only player to win three straight 3-point contests during the NBA All-Star Weekend and being a two-time champion, Hodges never played in the league after `92. Abdul-Rauf, who was known for not standing for the national anthem before games decades before Colin Kaepernick, said the league should have embraced Hodges more.
"They blackballed him," Abdul-Rauf said. "And like he's broke three NBA All-Star records. Nobody has done that yet, three 3-point contests. They should have him at every event with a throne at halfcourt until someboyd gets those 3s, paying him handsomely for it. I don't petition for me but they should invite all of those who stood up for something."
