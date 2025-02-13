Bill Murray's Classic Line About Larry Bird Remains Legendary 30 Years Later
Hall of Famer Michael Jordan kept busy with a lot of things during his first retirement in 1993.
He played minor league baseball for the Chicago Bulls. He golfed. And golfed some more.
In between, he also filmed the movie Space Jam. The film, released in 1996, also featured a classic scene featuring Jordan, Larry Bird and actor Bill Murray.
Fittingly it occurred on a golf course. Murray starred in the golf classic Caddyshack as the humorous caddy named Carl Spackler.
In Space Jam, the trio is playing a hole.
"You think I got a shot," Murray asks Jordan.
After Jordan nods "no," Murray remains persistent. Finally, Jordan says, "Listen, `Basketball is a man's game and you can't play."
Murray then suggests it's because he's white. Jordan responds, "Larry's white, so what?"
Then Murray hilariously replies, "Larry's not white, Larry's clear."
It remains one of the best lines in the movie.
EX-ALL-STAR HAD TROUBLE KEEPING UP WITH RAPPERS AT STRIP CLUB
Former NBA player Antoine Walker was mostly known for mismanaging his $100-million fortune.
The positive is Walker used his mistakes to teach valuable lessons to young NBA stars. After his career ended, he worked his way back from bankruptcy and became a financial adviser to educate the next generation.
But Walker had all kinds of issues with money before turning things around in 2008. He wore fancy suits while playing for the Miami Heat, winning a title alongside Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal in 2006. Before that, he started to realize it was in his best interest to avoid trying to keep up with others' spending.
He learned in 2005 when he played with the Atlanta Hawks. That's when he began linking up with rapper/promoter and Atlanta native Big Meech. He spoke of it during a podcast appearance with blogger TL Young Boss.
"I got an opportunity to be in the strip club and party with those guys," Walker said. "They had Atlanta on lock. Had a couple of experiences with them the way they do it in a strip club."
Walker, who made $108 million in his career, even had difficulty keeping pace. Their spending was outrageous.
"They were ballers and they rolled deep," Walker said. "I think that's the one thing that really stood out to me. They were 30-4- deep at times. They basically take over the whole strip club and I've been in there a couple times and witnessed that. They did it a little different. They don't buy drinks. Everybody buys a bottle. If it's 40 of them, all I seen was 40 bottles. I used to think I was balling at the club."
