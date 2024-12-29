Budding All-Star Almost Joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon In Late `90s
Former NBA player Damon Stoudamire thought he was headed to play with a trio of Hall of Famers.
In 1998, a trade was in motion to send him from the Toronto Raptors to the Houston Rockets. He would leaving the inexperienced Raptors to join Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler in Houston.
During a recent podcast appearance, Stoudamire detailed the potential move.
"I had got traded to the Houston Rockets. This thing was done," Stoudamire said. "They had took me out of shootaround. I'm like, `Man, I'm going down here. I'm a be playing with Clyde. I'm a be playing with Dream. I'm a be playing with Barkley. Man, they called me back and they say, `We not doing the deal. It's being better offers thrown out there.' So I'm like y'all want me to come to the game, come and play," Stoudamire said. "And then I was like, `Man, this is just straight up business. Now, I went out there, we played Sacramento. I had 36. It was a little bit of trust lost there."'
At the time, Stoudamire was a budding superstar. He averaged 19 points during the 1995-96 on the way to the Rookie of the Year award. He averaged nearly 20 points the next two seasons before growing unhappy with the Raptors.
He wound up being dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers that season, where his numbers took a hit because he played for a stacked team.
