Back In The Day NBA

Budding All-Star Almost Joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon In Late `90s

Shandel Richardson

Feb 18, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Pacific Tigers head coach Damon Stoudamire looks on against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Pacific Tigers head coach Damon Stoudamire looks on against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former NBA player Damon Stoudamire thought he was headed to play with a trio of Hall of Famers.

In 1998, a trade was in motion to send him from the Toronto Raptors to the Houston Rockets. He would leaving the inexperienced Raptors to join Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler in Houston.

During a recent podcast appearance, Stoudamire detailed the potential move.

"I had got traded to the Houston Rockets. This thing was done," Stoudamire said. "They had took me out of shootaround. I'm like, `Man, I'm going down here. I'm a be playing with Clyde. I'm a be playing with Dream. I'm a be playing with Barkley. Man, they called me back and they say, `We not doing the deal. It's being better offers thrown out there.' So I'm like y'all want me to come to the game, come and play," Stoudamire said. "And then I was like, `Man, this is just straight up business. Now, I went out there, we played Sacramento. I had 36. It was a little bit of trust lost there."'




The BIGGEST REGRET of D. Stoudamire😱😱😱‎ #foryoupage #Lakers #viral #NBA #kobe #podcast

Posted by Court Cast Clips on Friday, December 13, 2024

At the time, Stoudamire was a budding superstar. He averaged 19 points during the 1995-96 on the way to the Rookie of the Year award. He averaged nearly 20 points the next two seasons before growing unhappy with the Raptors.

He wound up being dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers that season, where his numbers took a hit because he played for a stacked team.



Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com