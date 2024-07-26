Charles Barkley Almost Gets Ejected In Dream Team's Preliminary Round Win Over Angola
Charles Barkley was the last man added to the United States roster for the Barcelona games in 1992. Rod Thorm, a long time NBA executive and member of the selection committee had trepidation about including Barkley on the roster.
In a story appearing GQ in 2012, Lang Whitaker details the history behind Barkley's controversial addition to the team.
“Charles Barkley was one of the last guys put on the team. You wanted to make sure that everything went smoothly, that everybody represented the way you wanted them to represent," Thorn said. "And there were some who, frankly, were worried about Barkley.”
Barkley almost missed most of the Dream Team's first game in Barcelona in 1992 due to elbowing Angolan Herlander Coimbra. Barkley roughed up Coimbra, who was 75 pounds lighter than, sending him to the floor in the 116-48 blowout.
The foul was so flagrant Barkley almost got ejected.
After the game Michael Jordan said, "if he keeps this up, they're going to throw him out of the Olympics.
While this was happening Jordan was crushing them with his poster dunks. Magic Johnson fed Jordan for several easy buckets. Johnson had 10 assists.
Before the game, Angola coach Victorino Cunha told his team they were going to lose. He said his goal was to keep the deficit within 45 points.
It was the first of many easy victories by the Dream Team.
