July 26, 1992: Magic Johnson with four assists to Larry Bird in the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team's 116-48 win over Angola at the Olympics in Barcelona.



Johnson finished with 10 AST. Bird scored 9 PTS. Charles Barkley led the "Dream Team" with 24 PTS (10-13 FG)/6 REB/5 AST. pic.twitter.com/5gn9omnBOU