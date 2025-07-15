Charles Barkley Calls NCAA 'A Bunch Of Idiots' Because Of NIL
Add NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to the growing list of people upset with the direction of college athletics.
The outspoken Barkley did not hold back in his assessment, calling the NCAA “a bunch of idiots” in response to the major transformation in college athletics, particularly the arrival of Name, Image and Likeness revenue for student-athletes and the Transfer Portal, which has brought free agency to the NCAA.
“College athletics is so f—d up right now,” Barkley said in a recent interview with AL.com. “I don’t know what they’re gonna do to fix this thing. It’s out of control. I don’t know how you're gonna put toothpaste back in the tube.”
NIL revenue has dramatically changed the culture of college sports with athletes pursuing schools based on the amount of NIL money a school is offering. High school athletes are now bringing agents and financial advisors to the table when talking to college coaches and recruiters.
Barkley isn’t the only high-profile sports figure concerned with the impact NIL is having on college athletics, specifically football and basketball, the NCAA’s highest revenue sports. University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to consider implementing a “salary cap” to regulate how much NIL money schools can have in their budgets.
Barkley said the current state of college athletics has caused him to modify his financial commitments to Auburn University, his alma mater. Barkley has been a longtime contributor to the athletic programs at Auburn, where he played from 1981-84.
“There’s not a single person in the world who has given more money to Auburn, legal or illegal, than me,” Barkley said. “But the notion that I’m gonna give millions of dollars every year to Auburn to help them be good in basketball and football…that’s not gonna happen. Anybody who thinks that is just stupid.”
Barkley left Auburn after his junior year. He was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1984 draft by Philadelphia.
