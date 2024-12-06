Charles Barkley Explains How He Got His Famous Nickname In College

Back In The Day NBA

Unknown date; Philadelphia, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward Charles Barkley (32) in action against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is one of the few players to enter the NBA already with a nickname.

Before he was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1984, he starred at the University of Auburn. It was there he labeled the "Round Mound Of Rebound."

In a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Barkley said Auburn wanted to find a way to market the basketball program. At the time, it was a football school.

So the athletic department decided to center it around the chubby power forward who was making a name for himself. All of the nicknames centered around his weight.

"They made a list of like Crisco Kid, Wide Load From Leeds, all something to do with foods," Barkley said. "Bread Truck. Good Time Blimp. Round Mound Of Rebound."

Initially, the went with "Bread Truck." That changed when Barkley began earning a reputation for being a ferocious rebounder. So a change was made.

"I was Bread Truck for a minute but I think by the end of my sophomore year, I was leading the league in rebounding again. I think that's when it switched to Round Mound Of Rebound."

The nickname lasted for most of Barkley's career, but he eventually earned others. By the 1990s, he was known as "Sir Charles" to many of his fans.

