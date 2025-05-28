Charles Barkley Lauds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander As Shot To Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards' "face of the league" conversations are starting to dwindle as the Minnesota Timberwolves face elimination.
Outspoken analyst and NBA legend Charles Barkley is among those who exclude the three-time All-Star, and instead place that label on 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"Don't try to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA," Barkley said Tuesday night. "The face of the NBA is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joker & Giannis. You can't give it to people, they have to take it. And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is taking it."
Edwards' personality, play style, and postseason success have elevated his player profile over the last few years. However, some are starting to believe these superstar labels were placed too soon on the Timberwolves guard. He still hasn't made the NBA Finals, a destination necessary to achieve acclaim among the league's best.
But above all, even with the lack of Finals appearances, his inefficient play is his Achilles' heel. This is the second consecutive conference finals where he's seemingly disappeared in the spotlight, leaving Minnesota without their superstar to reel them to victory. Edwards had just two field goal attempts in the first half of Game 4, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting with five turnovers.
The Timberwolves have another shot to keep their season alive Wednesday night, but Edwards has to have a superstar performance for any hope. If he has another underwhelming game, he may want to avoid the media for a little bit.
