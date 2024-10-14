Charles Barkley Once Tried To Break John Stockton's Ribs In 1997 Playoffs
Sometimes, it was difficult to tell when Charles Barkley was serious or joking with the media.
Game 2 of the 1997 Western Conference finals was one of those moments. Barkley and the Houston Rockets faced the Utah Jazz when things turned ugly. Barkley was upset with the officiating so he took it out on Jazz guard John Stockton.
While trying to keep up with Jazz forward Karl Malone, Barkley sent Stockton to the ground with a hard body-check.
"Obviously, the refs not gonna do their jobs," Barkley said in the postgame. "They're gonna let them set moving picks, so I was trying to separate his [Stockton's] shoulder or break a rib."
The comment caused the media to laugh but Barkley interrupted by saying, "I was serious."
The Jazz got the last laugh. They defeated the Rockets in the series to advance to their first NBA Finals. They lost to the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Chicago Bulls in six games. A year later, the Jazz lost again in the Bulls.
The loss was especially damaging for Barkley. That year was his last legitimate chance to win a title. The Rockets lost in the first round of the playoffs the next two seasons before missing the postseason in the 1999-2000 season.
Barkley retired that offseason, ending his career without a title. It is the one blemish on his Hall of Fame career.
