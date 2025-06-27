Chris Webber Fails Miserably With All-Time Sacramento Kings Lineup
Perhaps NBA great Chris Webber was in a hurry. Or maybe he didn't too hard enough about his answers. Whatever the case, Webber failed in his list of an all-time starting lineup for the Sacramento Kings. He was asked the question during an interview with Sloane Knows.
Webber, who starred for the Kings in the early 2000s, picked Nate "Tiny" Archibald, Peja Stojakovic, Vlade Divac, himself and split between Mike Bibby and Jason Williams. All of the players had great career with the Kings but there were two huge omissions.
Webber forgot about Oscar Robertson, who played for the Kings when they were the Cincinnati Royals. Robertson is generally considered the founder of the triple-double. He was the first player to average the feat for an entire season. The other miss was Mitch Richmond, who played in Sacramento for most of 1990s. Richmond played on a bunch bad teams but was one of the league's top stars throughout his Kings tenure.
Both Richmond and Robertson are enshrined in the Hall of Fame while Bibby and Williams will likely never have their names called in Springfield, Mass. Again, we're not saying Webber put together a bad list, but Robertson and Richmond belong in that lineup. Bibby, Williams, Webber, Divac and Stojakovic were a special team in Sacramento, though.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
Ron Harper dismisses social media post about his rookie son
Celtics great reveals true feelings for Showtime Lakers
Reggie Miller makes bold claim about playing in today's game