Back In The Day NBA

Chris Webber Scolds Public For Nasty Rumor About Former Teammate's Wife

Shandel Richardson

Basketball legend Chris Webber greets Port Huron Northern's Luke Maher during the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Basketball legend Chris Webber greets Port Huron Northern's Luke Maher during the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. / Brenden Welper/Times Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

NBA great Chris Webber has a message to anyone spreading rumors about him on the Internet: Don't do do it or suffer the consequences.

He recently responded to accusations of him being the father of one of his former teammate's child. The player was Doug Christie, who played with Webber for the Sacramento Kings.

"You can't believe everything that read, see and hear on the Internet," Webber said in a video he posted on social media. "Especially when they're all lies. No proof, just made up lies.

NBA legend Chris Webber Responds To Rumors He Fathered A Child With Jackie Christie the wife of former Sacramento Kings teammate Doug Christie. #chriswebber #jackiechristie #basketballwives #DougChristie

Posted by Blk News Network on Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Webber gave those spreading the misinformation a warning. He said he plans to take legal action if the posts aren't removed.

"So I'm gonna take this opportunity to issue my one and only advisory," Webber said. "If you have a platform and you have content with my name attached to lies, take it down now. To those that started the rumor, that started the lies and then continued to spread the lies, I dare you not to take it down. I dare you to repeat a lie. You're not going to defame my name. Of course, the lawyers are in action.

Webber and Christie were part of those great Kings teams that battled the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s. The Kings were never able to get past Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant when they won three straight titles from 2000-02.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS NEWS

Larry Bird lookalike goes viral

Shaquille O'Neal blocks Wilt Chamberlain

Was Kobe Bryant supposed to be a New Jersey Net?

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here