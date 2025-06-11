Chris Webber Scolds Public For Nasty Rumor About Former Teammate's Wife
NBA great Chris Webber has a message to anyone spreading rumors about him on the Internet: Don't do do it or suffer the consequences.
He recently responded to accusations of him being the father of one of his former teammate's child. The player was Doug Christie, who played with Webber for the Sacramento Kings.
"You can't believe everything that read, see and hear on the Internet," Webber said in a video he posted on social media. "Especially when they're all lies. No proof, just made up lies.
Webber gave those spreading the misinformation a warning. He said he plans to take legal action if the posts aren't removed.
"So I'm gonna take this opportunity to issue my one and only advisory," Webber said. "If you have a platform and you have content with my name attached to lies, take it down now. To those that started the rumor, that started the lies and then continued to spread the lies, I dare you not to take it down. I dare you to repeat a lie. You're not going to defame my name. Of course, the lawyers are in action.
Webber and Christie were part of those great Kings teams that battled the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s. The Kings were never able to get past Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant when they won three straight titles from 2000-02.
