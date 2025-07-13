Back In The Day NBA

Did Fan Crush Skip Bayless In Greatest Los Angeles Laker Debate?

Shandel Richardson

Feb 8, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; The retired jerseys of Los Angeles Lakers players Jamaal Wilkes (52), Wilt Chamberlain (13), Elgin Baylor (22), Shaquille O'Neal (34), Jerry West (44), Magic Johnson (32), James Worthy (42), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33), Kobe Bryant (8 and 24) and Chick Hearn and the names of Minneapolis Lakers Hall of Fame players Vern Mikkelsen, George Mikan, Jim Pollard, Slater Martin, John Kundla and Clyde Lovellette on display at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Media personality Skip Bayless is known for his outlandish takes. It's made his opinion one of the most discussed in the sports industry. From LeBron James to the Dallas Cowboys, Bayless always has something to say.

He recently hosted an event where he battled with superfans across the country on a variety of topics. One of them was his claim as Magic Johnson being the best player in Los Angeles Lakers history ahead of the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Jerry West, Shaquille O'Neal and many others.

A fan gave Bayless all he could handle in the debate.

"How is Magic the greatest the Laker of all-time when he wasn't even the greatest on his team," the fan said. "That's Kareem. Kareem was first in all-time Lakers points. First in rebounds. First in blocks. First in field goals made. And he had an unstoppable move in the skyhook. Has one more championship ... And he has three more MVPs. We haven't even got to Kobe yet."

Bayless said Johnson's impact was more than just statistics. He felt Johnson gave the organization its "Showtime" identity during the 1980s.

"I give you every point you made about points, about rebounds and about blocks and about skyhooks," Bayless said. "All that is sensational but there's a missing ingredient called leadership, charisma, whatever that greatest intangible is that Magic had greater than anybody this side of Jordan."

