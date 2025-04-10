Back In The Day NBA

Dirk Nowitzki, Taylor Rooks Caught In Hilarious Moment At Mavs-Lakers Game

Shandel Richardson

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Taylor Rooks on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Taylor Rooks on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki was attendance at Wednesday's Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers game for a reason.

It was the first time Lakers guard Luka Doncic returned to Dallas to play against his former team. Doncic scored 45 points to help LeBron James and the Mavericks pick up the win but social media was buzzing about a moment captured with Nowitzki and media personality Taylor Rooks.

Rooks and Nowitzki, who was drafted in 1998, were caught apparently mocking Ja Morant for his recent in-game gestures. Morant was warned for making gun-shooting and throwing-bomb celebrations during games. The video shows Rooks imitating the gun gesture, with Nowitzki following it up with the bombs.

THE ADMIRAL UPSETS AUTOGRAPH SEEKER

There has been a long battle between pro athletes and autograph-seekers.

While most players gladly sign for children, they often put up resistance against adults. Many feel they are memorabilia collectors who are only trying to make money off the resale.

NBA great David Robinson ran into an issue last weekend during the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio. when he refused to sign for an older fan. The fan responded by dropping the jersey to the ground in front of Robinson.

It drew a lot of attention on social media.

During his playing days, Robinson was among the most approachable players in the league. One of his peers suggested he should have picked up the jersey and signed for a young fan for free. Here's what Ron Harper, who won five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls, had to say:

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

