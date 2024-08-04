Disappointing Finish In 1988 Olympics Led To The Formation Of Infamous "Dream Team"
Some are saying this year's Team USA competing in the Olympics in Paris is the deepest in history.
It features veterans like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry along with young stars Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo. They are only playing because of what transpired in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. The United States finished with the bronze medal after losing to Soviet Union in the semifinals.
That led to FIBA changing the rules the following year, allowing NBA players to participate. In 1992, the United States fielded the Dream Team that included Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. It breezed through the tournament to win the gold medal.
Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond, who was on the `88 team, said it was time for a change.
"I think they did the right thing," Richmond said. "I think that at that particular time the game was evolving overseas. I still felt that we should've won the gold. We didn't play the right way ... We played tight."
Richmond and David Robinson were the two Hall of Famers on that roster. It also included All-Stars Dan Majerle, Hersey Hawkins and Danny Manning. Still, they were no match the older Soviet Union team that featured future NBA players Sarunas Marciulionis, Alexander Volkov and Arvydas Sabonis.
"When I played against Sarunas Marciulionis and the [Vlade] Divacs of the world, those teams had been playing together for seven or eight years, since they were kids," Richmond said. "They had a unity and they had a rhythm to their game, especially when you're coming in as a college kid really trying to master your skill and you're still developing yourself. By that time, they were grown me against us. I think it was the right time to kind of bring in the pros to show the world you're not playing our top, top best."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA