ESPN Analyst Fires Back After Receiving Criticism From Charles Barkley

Shandel Richardson

Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TNT sports analyst Charles Barkley speaks before game two between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins refused to hold his tongue after receiving some criticism from Charles Barkley during a recent appearance on TNT.

Barkley called out Perkins' coverage for ESPN. Both are going to work together next year for the network.

“He an idiot and a fool, he know who he is. Kendrick Perkins," Barkley said. "The fools on the other network (ESPN), which we’re going to be working for next year."

Perkins felt the need to respond. He did so in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.

“My thing is don’t play with me like that. I am the smoke,” Perkins told me. “I don’t come up with the topics on ESPN and I don’t produce the shows. That’s not my job. My job is to give my opinion. Haven’t you been hearing me talk about the Oklahoma City Thunder and how I have them picked to win the West? It’s on my Twitter timeline. I said it on record.”

BARKLEY MAKES NBA FINALS PICK

Barkley is known for his bold takes and predictions.

On Thursday, he made another during the Inside The NBA show on TNT. Before the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers versus New York Knicks, the panel of Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith discussed the playoffs.

Barkley boldly claimed the Cleveland Cavaliers will make the NBA Finals, placing them ahead of the defending champion Boston Celtics.

"The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the Finals," Barkley said. "That's going to be a great series if they play the Celtics. But right now, I'm telling y'all and told to book it last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the NBA Finals."

At 52-10, the Cavaliers have the best record in league. The Celtics are still considered the favorite in the East because of their experience and the presence of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The young Cavaliers are led by All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

