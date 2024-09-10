Back In The Day NBA

ESPN's Stuart Scott Had Epic Recap Of Michael Jordan "Flu Game"

Nov 11, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; ESPN announcer Stuart Scott prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The late Stuart Scott changed the sports broadcasting landscape.

He merged game coverage with hip-hop and pop culture, becoming a trendsetter. Scott, who began working ESPN in 1993, had plenty popular catchphrases such as "cool as the other side of the pillow" and "Boo-Yah," had one of his best moments during the 1997 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz.

It was the first of two straight matchups featuring Michael Jordan against Karl Malone. Stuart's call of the legendary "Flu Game" was epic.

When Stuart Scott was on ESPN #NBA #GOAT #MJ

Posted by Two Three Gaming on Friday, September 6, 2024

Scott begins with a clever anecdote about Jazz forward Bryon Russell and Jordan. Russell often had to explain his name was Bryon and not Byron. When asked about it during the series, Russell said, "is it Michael or Michelle?"

Scott warned how the words could ignite Jordan. That"s exactly what it did.

Despite Jordan having the flu for Game 5, he finished with 38 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 44 minutes. It shifted momentum in the series because the Bulls went ahead 3-2. They closed it out in Game 6, winning fifth championship in seven seasons.

Scott's highlights package was full of zingers. It was when he was at the peak of his career, becoming arguably the most popular anchor on SportsCenter.

Before his death in 2015 because of cancer, Scott left a lasting impact on the sports journalism world.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com