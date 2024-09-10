ESPN's Stuart Scott Had Epic Recap Of Michael Jordan "Flu Game"
The late Stuart Scott changed the sports broadcasting landscape.
He merged game coverage with hip-hop and pop culture, becoming a trendsetter. Scott, who began working ESPN in 1993, had plenty popular catchphrases such as "cool as the other side of the pillow" and "Boo-Yah," had one of his best moments during the 1997 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz.
It was the first of two straight matchups featuring Michael Jordan against Karl Malone. Stuart's call of the legendary "Flu Game" was epic.
Scott begins with a clever anecdote about Jazz forward Bryon Russell and Jordan. Russell often had to explain his name was Bryon and not Byron. When asked about it during the series, Russell said, "is it Michael or Michelle?"
Scott warned how the words could ignite Jordan. That"s exactly what it did.
Despite Jordan having the flu for Game 5, he finished with 38 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 44 minutes. It shifted momentum in the series because the Bulls went ahead 3-2. They closed it out in Game 6, winning fifth championship in seven seasons.
Scott's highlights package was full of zingers. It was when he was at the peak of his career, becoming arguably the most popular anchor on SportsCenter.
Before his death in 2015 because of cancer, Scott left a lasting impact on the sports journalism world.
