Even Larry Bird Played Driveway Hoops With The Late Bill Walton and Sons
The basketball world lost legendary Hall of Famer Bill Walton on May 27 at the age of 71 when the loquacious big man passed away following a bout with cancer.
Memories of his stellar career - and unique personality - poured in from all over the hoop world.
Basketball was always a major part of Walton's life and fittingly, some cool YouTube footage from 1994 shows him playing driveway hoops with sons Adam, Nathan, Luke and Christopher at the family's San Diego home. Walton grew up in the suburb of La Mesa, starred at Helix High School, spent a few injury-riddled seasons with the then-San Diego Clippers and maintained a home in the city most of his life.
Indeed, it was not uncommon to spot Walton all over San Diego. He was seen riding his bike, swimming at the Mission Valley YMCA - which has a statue of him outside of the main entrance - at concerts, Padres games, the iconic Muni Gym where he often put young players through workouts. A typical, quirky, Walton quote about his hometown went along the lines of: "I love San Diego, I love my bike and I love solar power."
In the clip below, Walton detailed when Boston Celtics teammate Larry Bird would join the pickup games outside his home.
"He started to play out here and he said, `I can't play you out here, brother,"' Walton said. "This court is too small."
All four Walton boys went on to play college basketball but13-year Luke emerged to have the most sterling career. After starring at Arizona, he won two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 10 NBA seasons. Luke Walton, who later coached the Lakers and Sacramento Kings, is now the lead assistant for the Detroit Pistons.
