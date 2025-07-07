Ex-Lottery Pick Details Kobe Bryant's Game 7 No-Shot Ploy In 2006 NBA Playoffs
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant was close to adding to his legendary legacy. In the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Lakers led the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 3-1 in the best-of-7 series. They needed just one victory but it somehow went seven games.
The Suns won after Bryant took zero shots in the second half. Bryant's ex-teammate, Jim Jackson, recently explained what happened on the Podcast With Paul George show.
"We go up 3-1," Jackson said. "I'm talking to my boys in Phoenix. I'm like, `exit first round."'
Bryant was basically a decoy the second half, taking no field goals. Jackson said Bryant was trying to prove a point. He said Bryant felt the other players were taking everything for granted. This was his chance to show something to the coaching staff.
"Just my opinion, proving the point to the coaching staff. It wasn't like he was getting trapped and doubled and the ball had to get out of his hands," Jackson said. "He was invitingly swinging it. He was like, `you think you can win it? You can do this?"'
Bryant was willing to accept a loss than play under these circumstances. The Lakers eventually recovered in the future. After losing to the Boston Celtics in the 2008 NBA Finals, Bryant led them to back-to-back titles the next two years.
