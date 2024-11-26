Ex-NBA Player Reacts To Appearing In Dave Chappelle Skit
Comedian Dave Chappelle hosted an epic series on Comedy Central during the early 2000s.
The skits poked fun at just about everyone in society, including the NBA world. Four-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace found this out when the show referenced him.
"I'm laying in my bed with wife, watching the Chappelle's Show," Wallace said on a podcast. "We both laughing, so they do this one little skit."
The skit poked fun at athlete lifestyles off the court. It referenced Paul Pierce, Wilt Chamberlain, Latrell Sprewell, Dennis Rodman, O.J. Simpson and Damon Stoudamire. Wallace made an appearance when a police officer caught a male smoking marijuana in a car. The character, portrayed by Charlie Murphy, blurted out, "Rasheed Wallace."
In 2001, Wallace was charged with a misdemeanor after telling an officer he was smoking weed in the car when he was pulled over. He was with Stoudamire, who was a teammate with the Portland Trail Blazers.
At the time, Portland was labeled the "Jail Blazers" because of players having several brushes with the law. Wallace was known as a marijuana smoker before he won a title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.
"My wife is like, `That's not funny," Wallace said. "I was like, `Babe, you're right. It's not funny. That shit is hilarious."'
The skit remains among the funniest in Chappelle's large collection of comedy. The show was one of the most popular in history.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
