Fan Disrespects NBA Legend After Autograph Request Denied At Final Four

Shandel Richardson

Dec 5, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Former San Antonio Spurs player and Hall of Fame David Robinson watches the first half of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
There has been a long battle between pro athletes and autograph-seekers.

While most players gladly sign for children, they often put up resistance against adults. Many feel they are memorabilia collectors who are only trying to make money off the resale.

NBA great David Robinson ran into an issue last weekend during the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio. when he refused to sign for an older fan. The fan responded by dropping the jersey to the ground in front of Robinson.

It drew a lot of attention on social media.

During his playing days, Robinson was among the most approachable players in the league. One of his peers suggested he should have picked up the jersey and signed for a young fan for free. Here's what Ron Harper, who won five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls, had to say:

A FIRST FOR LEBRON-CURRY?

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have both had late-season surges since acquiring new players in February.

It's why NBA great Magic Johnson thinks the teams are on pace to meet in the Western Conference finals next month.

Here's what he posted on X: "I predict that if the Warriors and the Lakers end up in opposite brackets, they’ll be playing each other in the Western Conference Finals. It’ll be must-see-TV in the East and the West!"

Both teams made key midseason moves. The Lakers made the shocking trade of Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic. The Warriors traded Andrew Wiggins to the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler.

The Lakers and Warriors both won those trades. Even though they are 5-5 in the last 10 games, the Lakers (48-31) are third in the conference standings. The Warriors (47-32) are the No. 6 seed.

If things remain the same, the teams play in the first round of the playoffs. The Lakers are almost locked into the No. 3, meaning the Warriors have to ended at No. 4, No. 5 or No. 8 to avoid seeing the Lakers until the conference finals.

It's a strong possibility because the bottom half of the West is jumbled enough for that happen. LeBron James and Stephen Curry last met during the 2023 Play-In Tournament but have never met during a Western Conference playoffs series.

