Father Of Future NBA Hall Of Famer Passes Away
Former NBA player Stan Love passed away on Sunday at the age of 76.
The news was announced by his son Kevin Love, who plays for the Miami Heat. The elder Love averaged 6.8 points and four rebounds in his four-year career. He played for the Washington Bullets and Los Angeles Lakers.
The younger Love, who won a championship alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, gave his father a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Here's what Love wrote:
"Dad, you fought for a long time. The hardest stretch being these past 6 months. The most painful to witness being these last few weeks. And even at the end as you continued to deteriorate - I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero.The words we continuously heard from you in your last chapter were how blessed you’ve been to have such a loving family. And in return how much you’ve loved your wife and kids. Your only wish was to be at home surrounded by your family when you took your dying breath.That breath came. And now it’s time to rest."
Kevin Love has been away with the team for personal reasons throughout the season. He has missed all three games during the postseason against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
