Five-Time NBA Champion Shoots Down Social Media Post About Dylan Harper

Shandel Richardson

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dylan Harper stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the second pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dylan Harper followed in his father's NBA footsteps when he was drafted No. 2 by the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday at Barclays Center.

His dad, Ron, won five championships with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers playing alongside the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal. After the selection, a social media post surfaced about the career earnings between Harper and his son.

The elder Harper earned $35 million during his 15-year career while his just inked a $56-million contract as a rookie. Ron Harper had no choice but to respond because it's simply enjoying the moment instead of thinking about dollar signs.

Here's what the elder Harper posted on X: "You all are worry about the wrong things in life.. the joy of having my kids chase a dream and make it work that’s awesome. Enjoy."

Dylan Harper is considered a can't-miss prospect after starring at Rutgers for one season. He was picked only behind Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, who is also pegged as a generational talent. Both players headline a talented rookie class.

When the elder Harper played during the 1980s and `90, he was viewed as a poor man's Michael Jordan. He started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. After knee injuries slowed his career, he salvaged it with championship stops for the Bulls and Lakers.

