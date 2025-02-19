Former NBA All-Star Says LeBron James' Game Is Too Predictable
Count former NBA All-Star Kendall Gill among those who are taking Michael Jordan over LeBron James in the G.O.A.T debate.
During a recent podcast appearance, Gill said James' game is too predicatable.
"I got an opportunity to play against LeBron for two years," Gill said. "That was towards the end of my career. I played against Michael for 15. I could tell you what LeBron is going to do."
Gill said Jordan and Kobe Bryant were tougher to prepare for.
"When he [LeBron] goes right, he's going all the way to the basket," Gill said. "When he goes left, he's going to pull up for his jumpshot most of the time. I can't tell you what Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant is going to do. They're too skillful they have too many skills in their bag ... That's why I can't LeBron in the class of Michael Jordan."
NBA GREAT CALLS OUT DRAYMOND GREEN
It wasn't a surprise Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a strong opinion on something NBA-related.
This time, he received a strong response from an NBA legend. During All-Star weekend, Green said today's league is boring.
“Every possession is some type of chess move,” Green said. “You don’t get that today in the NBA, often. ... You don’t just get that on a regular basis. It’s just who can run faster, who can hit more 3s, it’s no substance. I think it’s very boring.”
That prompted Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson to take aim at Green.
"Who cares what Draymond says," Robertson said. "It doesn't mean anything. This is what I mean. One guy can say this and one guy can say that. People either like the game or they don't."
Robertson took it a step further by saying Green is bored because he is playing alongside one of the best players in NBA history. Robertson suggested Green spends most games handing out assists to Stephen Curry, who is perhaps the best shooter the league has ever saw.
"It might be boring to him," Robertson said to SiriusXM NBA radio. "If he's not passing the ball to Curry, what is he doing? "Not to single that out because I think he knows how to play basketball, but he's passing the ball to Curry than I've ever seen in basketball."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA