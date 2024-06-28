Former NBA Coach Jeff Van Gundy Is On Team LeBron James In G.O.A.T Debate
Former New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy is mostly known for hanging onto Alonzo Mourning's leg when the Knicks and Miami Heat brawled during the 1998 NBA playoffs.
After his coaching career ended, Van Gundy began giving his opinion as an analyst. He recently returned to the coaching ranks, taking an assistant job with the Los Angeles Clippers. Before leaving, Van Gundy left his take on the greatest player in NBA history debate.
LeBron James or Michael Jordan?
Van Gundy took the opposite stance from those who were around the league in the 1980s and `90s. He went with James. He made the claim during an interview with former player Mark Jackson, who Van Gundy once coached as an assistant with the Knicks.
"I don't think you can argue that the greatest basketball career to date, and still adding to it, is LeBron James," Van Gundy said. "I just don't think you can argue that with what he's been able to accomplish with all the records and really the longevity is just really incredible."
James has the edge on Jordan in most career stats because of his longevity. He is set to enter his 22nd this season while Jordan only played 13. Jordan is better when averages and championships come into play. He bests James in titles (6 to 4) and career points per game (30.1 to 27.1)
Again, this debate will never end. It's just interesting to see the opinions of those in the NBA circle.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
Twitter: @BackInTheDayNBA