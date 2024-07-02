Back In The Day NBA

Former NBA Player Mike Bibby Wants Jersey Number Retired In Sacramento

Former guard played 14 seasons in the NBA for six different teams after getting drafted second overall by the Vancouver Grizzlies in 1998

Apr 5, 2016; Sacramento, CA, USA; Former Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby waves to the crowd during a timeout in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Sleep Train Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Bibby, who played 14 seasons in the NBA and retired in 2012 with the New York Knicks, took to the Internet on Tuesday and made a plea to the Sacramento Kings.

Bibby wants the Kings to retire his number 10 jersey.

The former Arizona Wildcat made the request during an appearance on The OG's Show podcast with Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem

"I'm trying to get back in there and try to get around and stay around," said Bibby, who averaged 14.7 points and 5.5 assists. "I'm trying to get my number retired in Sacramento if they see this. [Domantas] Sabonis just had the number, but he switched this year he gonna wear number 11, so I hope that translates to something else."

Bibby embraced the Sacramento fans despite playing for a host of other teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat. He felt an attachment when he was with the Kings. He was mostly known for helping the Kings challenge the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s.

They met three straight times in the Western Conference playoffs from 2000-02, with the Kings losing every series.

"They were probably the best fans that I ever played in front of," Bibby said. "It was just so easy to play there,. The fans made me feel like I played there 20 years."

