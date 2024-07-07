Former NBA Player Rasheed Wallace Tells Crazy Dean Smith, North Carolina Recruiting Story
Former NBA player Rasheed Wallace was recruited by every major college when he was in high school.
He chose North Carolina because of the dedication shown by Tar Heels coach Dean Smith. In 1993, Wallace recalled watching UNC defeat Michigan's Fab Five in the national title game. The next day Wallace returned home after the school day.
He was shocked by who was sitting on the couch.
"Out of my peripheral, I see some people sitting in the living room," Wallace said. "I'm like, `Oh shit, it's Dean Smith and in my opinion, the greatest player to play at Carolina, Phil Ford. It was them two. I'm like, `Coach, what are y'all doing here? Y'all supposed to be celebrating. Y'all just won the national championship."
Wallace said what Smith told him next all but sealed his decision to attend North Carolina.
Here's what Wallace remembered Smith saying, "Oh no, it's back to business. We let the kids celebrate. It's back to business. That right there showed me a lot. They ain't even thinking about the present. They're thinking about what's next."
Wallace teamed with Jerry Stackhouse for the Tar Heels the next three seasons. In 1995, he was the No. 4 pick by the Washington Wizards, who were then known as the Bullets. Wallace played 18 NBA seasons, winning a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.
