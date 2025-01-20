Former Teammate Says He No Longer Communicates With Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen spent years having to communicate with Michael Jordan while they were teammates with the Chicago Bulls.
With their playing days long over, Pippen recently said he no longer keeps in touch with Jordan. They last spoke "around the pandemic" in 2020.
When describing their last meeting, Pippen described it as "Good and final."
Pippen revealed he never had an individual dinner or played golf with Jordan during their time as teammates.
"Michael is a very difficult person to deal with," Pippen said. "Great teammate but we just were never great friends
Pippen later added, "He didn't really bond with players."
Pippen then hinted it was tough to deal with Jordan's constant competitive nature.
"Michael, he was built different, competitive 24/7" Pippen said. "Not too many people are built like that."
BARKLEY DISHES ON LT
Charles Barkley was considered a tough guy during his NBA playing days.
Things changed when he stepped on the golf course with NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence, a former linebacker with the New York Giants. It was one of the few times Barkley backed down when someone owed him money.
"Lawrence Taylor is an interesting guy," Barkley said during a podcast appearance. "Every time we play golf, we gamble and we all pay up except Lawrence.
Barkley said Taylor always used the same excuse to avoid paying up. No one ever challenged him, either.
"You know he's (expletive) nuts," Barkley said. "And he'll be like, `We'll run it back tomorrow. Everybody's looking around like, `Who's gonna challenge this crazy (bleep).' Let's run it back tomorrow because you're not going to (expletive) with LT."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
