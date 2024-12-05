Future Hall Of Fame Coach Believes Pat Riley Deserves Another Honor From NBA
Pat Riley began revolutionizing NBA coaching with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s.
It later continued the following decade for the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. His peers took notice about how he changed the game, including his biggest protege.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently addressed the impact while talking about the statue of Riley the Lakers plan to build outside their arena.
"He's the one that turned head coaching into a CEO position," Spoelstra said. "All of us can try to do that. None of us can."
Riley won a title with the Heat in 2006 before moving to the front office as the team president. As an executive, he has been just effective. In 2010, he played a role in the Heat signing LeBron James and Chris Bosh to play alongside Dwyane Wade. That team won two championships in four straight Finals appearances from 2010-14.
Riley is already in the Hall of Fame as a coach but Spoelstra feels he deserves another induction.
.
"I think he should be absolutely acknowledged in the Hall of Fame again for his contributions as a president," Spoelstra said. "Those are arguably just as great as what he's done here as a head coach. He's done more in terms of being a president, establishing a culture and an organization that is respected across all of pro sports."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA